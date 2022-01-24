Glennon's dramatic late strike gives Prescot victory over Bootle

Prescot defeated Bootle 2-1

More than 700 spectators flocked to Valerie Park on Saturday and then left at the final whistle needing a couple of valium tablets to quell their shattered nerves!.

It came close to matching Spurs' 3-2 stoppage time victory at Leicester City a few days ago in terms of a mind-blowing and dramatic last 90 seconds.

Prescot, who had beaten Kidsgrove 3-0 the previous weekend, were seeking rare back-to-back wins this season to ease any relegation fears, and with seconds left on the clock looked on course for a 1-0 victory after substitute Taylor Brickell had broken the deadlock in the 31st minute of an evenly fought contest.

Nothing, however, could be further from the truth as Bootle levelled matters in the 89th minute through Tom Peterson but rather than settling for a point the hosts immediately took maximum advantage of a poor throw-in, whipping the ball forward and eventually into the path of substitute Charlie Glennon who turned it into the net amid protests from the visitors that one of the assistant referees had missed an offside in the build up..

Manager Kevin Lynch's players celebrated as if they'd just won the FA Cup and it was also a poignant moment for Ryan Colvin who was playing his last game for the club before moving to Dubai.

Cables visit 1874 Northwich on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Teams - Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Shead, Colvin, Gregory, Nugent, Devine, Buckley, O'Halleron, Goodwin. Subs: Williams, Brickell, Farley, Glennon, Schnitdinger.

Bootle: Roberts(T.), Roberts (J.), Carberry, Cooper, McCarten Millington, Homson-Smith, Wynne, Peterson, McLoughlin, Hodkinson Subs: Bell, Loughlin, McDonald, McGowan, Ogunby.