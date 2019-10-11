Girls football team receive sponsorship boost

Stewart Milne Homes has ensured that Newton-le-Willows under 14s girls team will start this football season with a boost after agreeing to be the team’s lead sponsor.



The housebuilder has donated more than £750 which has been used to secure 15 new kits ahead of the winter season.

Tia Randle, Lydia Parker, Mia Gaskill, Emilia Lamb (captain) and Madison Rodon

Newton-le-Willows is a community football club which has provided grassroots football over the last 25 years. The club has around 30 teams which provide nurturing, local support for all ages.

Two years ago, the club launched its first all-girls teams to help develop local talent in the area and following the first two seasons, the players have enjoyed success at various tournaments across the North West.

The club relies on community businesses to help fund and supply them with equipment, services and materials to help grow and develop its players.

Jeff Taylor, Chairman of Newton-le-Willows FC, said “The previous kits which the team wore were old kits inherited from previous players and would have been worn for around 60/70 games.

Emilia Lamb (captain) and Georgia Bogg

"The average life of a kit is around two years and these kits were well over the sell by date.

“I believe the kits will help give the girls a boost of confidence and make them feel even more proud to be a part of Newton-le- Willows FC.

“We are incredibly grateful that Stewart Milne Homes decided to sponsor our girls’ football. We have big plans for the upcoming seasons with the introduction of both Walking and Disabled

Football and now we can concentrate funds in developing these new areas.”



Janet Solan, Sales and Marketing Director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We take great joy in supporting community clubs near our developments. We hope that the girls will enjoy wearing their new kits and wish them the best of luck in the upcoming season.”