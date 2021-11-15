Gilchrist double helps Pilks to victory over Steeton

Pilks kep in touch with the league leaders after a 3-0 win over Steeton

The leadership of the first division of the NWCL is changing hands on a regular basis.

Golcar United are now in pole position on 42 points but fourth-placed Pilks kept in the title hunt with a victory over Steeton at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

They are currently eight points behind Golcar, six adrift of Holker Old Boys and trail Bury AFC by five and will be unable to close the gap further this weekend when their attention turns to the FA Vase and a historic home tie against Burscough.

The Glassmen had to work hard for their latest success by a stubborn and unyielding Steeton outfit who kept the score line blank until the 67th minute when Adam Gilchrist unlocked the visitors' defensive door..

It was the confidence-booster the hosts needed and six minutes later they doubled their tally through Callum Laird and then it was left to Gilchrist to notch his second goal 11 minutes from the final whistle.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Cottington, Neill, Giglio, Curtis (D.), Kenny, Gilchrist, Bate, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs: Curtis (K.), Rutherford, Greene, Quirk, Taylor.