Four new faces at Prescot Cables for 2021/22 season

Nabil Rahim

Right-back Daniel Barker, 18, graduates from the youth team and joins the Northern Premier League club along with exciting young talent Nabil Rahim who has spent time in the youth team at Brazilian club Cruzeiro.

Forward Lewis Buckley adds his experience to the team and Matty O'Brien completes the quartet, joining from the Steven Gerrard Academy, having previously been on the books of both Merseyside Premier League clubs. Liverpool and Everton.

The club has also confirmed its list of retained players: It reads: James Edgar, James McCulloch, Lloyd Dean, Mitchell Allen, Josh Klein-Davies, James Cooper, Rodrigo Schmitdinger, Matty Hamilton, Ethan Van-Aston, Alex McMilan, Aaron Fleming, Sean Myler, Martyn Jackson, Louis Sharp, Liam Caddick, Josh Perry.

Moving on are Ben Cartwright, Patrick Staunton, Baba Conteh and Michael Monahgan who leave with the best wishes of the club, manager Craig Davies, his players and their loyal band of fans.