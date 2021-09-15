Floodlight failure sees Prescot v Widnes derby postponed

A floodlight failure caused the Prescot Cables-Widnes derby to be postponed last night (Tuesday).

Both teams were ready for action but club officials and local volunteers could not resolve the problem and the referee was left with no other course of action than to call off the fixture to another date.

''This is not the outcome anyone wanted and we unreservedly apologise for the game not being played,'' said a club spokesperson.

The club said it would issue full refunds to anyone who had bought tickets and will update fans on this issue in due course.

The only consolation is that none of the players were in danger of picking up injuries ahead of Saturday's FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Whitby Town at Hope Street.