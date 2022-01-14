Fence End sponsorship at Prescot Cables a work of art

Prescot have unveiled a new partnership with local business The Oven Pizzeria and Bar

The deal will see The Oven sponsor 'The Fence End' of the ground until the end of the 2022-2023 season, with a view to extending the agreement further..

This unique and exciting new partnership will see The Oven offering Cables' fans exclusive offers when dining at the restaurant, located on Eccleston Street in the town.

The Oven Pizzeria has also kindly repainted the Fence End with their eye-catching branding, matching what diners can expect to see when they visit the popular eatery.

A club spokesman said: “This deal represents the start of a new relationship the club wants to establish with local businesses.

''As a club which prides itself on being at the heart of our local community, we want to be a part of that revival. We feel this deal represents a great partnership between The Oven and the club..

''We look forward to welcoming other local businesses to the IP Truck Parts Stadium, who are looking not only to increase their exposure within the town and the borough of Knowsley as a whole, but also support their local football club.”