Event to celebrate St Helens Town's 120th anniversary

Bert (kneeling far right) in post-war Town team.

The original club was formed in 1901 and played at Park Road, behind the Primrose Vaults public house and then moved to a number of grounds until landing at the Ruskin Drive complex a few years ago.

Now they are organising a special event at Clock Face Labour Club on Thursday, October 21, to mark the anniversary and fans wanting to relive the journey can purchase tickets at £5 per head on skiddle.com

It will, quite naturally. involve the film, The Keeper, which traces the life and times of the club's most famous footballer, the legendary last line of defence, Bert Trautmann, who went on to play for Manchester City and won an FA Cup winners' medal in the 1956 FA Cup Final against Birmingham City at Wembley.

But the German prisoner-of-war is not the only past Town player to have starred at the top level, including local lads John Connolly (Burnley and a member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad, Bill Foulkes (Manchester United) and Tommy O'Neill who was also a pro at Old Trafford before skippering Town to the greatest feat in their history - a 3-2 Wembley victory in the 1987 FA Vase against neighbours Warrington Town.