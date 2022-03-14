Early strike gives Ramsbottom victory over Cables

Prescot lost 1-0 at Ramsbottom

Prescot Cables' hopes of retaining their place in the west division of the Northern Premier League are still delicately balanced on a knife edge as the business end of season looms large on the horizon.

A solitary one goal defeat against fellow strugglers Ramsbottom at the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium on Saturday didn't help their cause but they had several chances of collecting three much-needed points.

It's now vital that they return to winning ways when second from bottom Kendal Town, who have only won one away game in the league this season, visit Valerie Park this weekend (kick-off 3pm).

And it's also crucial that their loyal and devoted fans turn up in their hundreds hoping to cheer their favourites to victory.

Despite lying 18th in the table, Prescot's average home attendance is an outstanding 495 and they will certainly need that same kind of support against the South Lakeland side.

More than 100 fans travelled to Ramsbottom on Saturday - but were given a second minute shock when the hosts took the lead with a thunderbolt effort by Billy Hosler-Clegg.

Both battled hard to stamp their authority on the 90 minutes from this point but couldn't find the back of the net.

Teams - Ramsbottom United : Stewart, Collinge, Kennedy, Barlow, Osi-Efa, Ormrod, Clegg, Rother, Murphy, Fleming, Fitzgerald Subs: Hartley, Grimshaw, Carey. Abadaki.

Prescot Cables: Allen, Cannon-Norie, McNally, Hollett. Kearney,Devine, Williams, Gregory, Buckley, O'Halleron, Goodwin. Subs: Brickell, Diaz-Rainey, Glennon, Farley, Farmer.