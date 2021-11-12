Douglas strike earns St Helens Town a draw against Holker

Town produced a battling display against the high-flying Cumbrians to earn a draw

Despite a battling display against the high-flying Cumbrians last night (Thursday), struggling Town remain anchored at the foot of the NWCL first division table without a win to show for their efforts.

Fourteen league defeats and four draws paints a sorry picture but better times could just round the corner.

Manager David Platt has recruited several players in the past few weeks and while it's not always easy to bed-in, there were signs in the clash against Holker at Ruskin Drive that an elusive first success is not too far down the line.

No doubt restricting the visitors to a single point will also go down well with ground-sharing Pilkington FC who lie fourth in the table, six points adrift of the Old Boys.

More than 100 fans - mostly local - were attracted to the game and early on it looked likely to be another bad day at the office for Town as they fell behind to a goal from Joshua Woodend but seven minutes before the break Tom Douglas snatched an equaliser.

It set up a fascinating second half in which both teams had their chances of picking up maximum points.

Teams - Town: Thompson (P.), Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Thompson (D.), Devlin, Apperley, McMahon,Caddick, Douglas, Hughes, Subs: Barnet, Onuh, Conway, Cunningham, Shakeshaft.