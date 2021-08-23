Dobie's last gasp winner sees Cables progress in FA Cup

Prescot moved into the next round of the Emirates FA Cup at Hope Street on Saturday

Prescot moved into the next round of the Emirates FA Cup at Hope Street on Saturday - by the skin of their teeth!

A lasp-gasp header from Joshua Dobie earned them victory in a five-goal thriller which could have gone either way after Cables surrendered a two-goal advantage following the first-half dismissal of Danny Murphy for handling the ball on the line.

But Cables showed their resilience to being reduced to 10 men by a dogged and determined defensive display and were rewarded for their efforts by a winner at the death, much to the relief of the home fans.

The Peskey Bulls drew first blood against their NWCL opponents in the 18th minute from a clever James Cooper header and doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Mackenzie O'Neill tapped home a slide-rule pass from Lewis Buckley.

It looked like the end of the road for Campion but the tie was turned on its head following Murphy's red card.

Adrian Kirkby slotted home a 34th minute spot kick and then Jason Carney restored parity with a quarter of an hour remaining on the clock.

A replay appeared to be on the cards until Dobie pounced - sending the home supporters among the 309-strong crowd into raptures.

Cables : Allen, Caddick, Schmitdinger (Bamba 45), Dobie, Murphy, Cooper (c), Johnson, Jackson (Gregory 45 subbed for Sharp 68 ), Buckley, McMilan, O’Neill.

Man of the match: O’Neill.