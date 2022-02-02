Date change for St Helens town fixture at South Liverpool

Date change for St Helens town fixture

Bottom of the table Town travel to South Liverpool where they will be seeking only their fourth league victory of a disappointing season.

It's now more or less a case of playing for their pride and no doubt the lads will be giving it their best shots.

NWCL chairperson Paul Lawler admitted this week that they had been struggling to get match officials this season and cited the lack of commitment and decisions being questioned and scrutinised every second of a game.

''It seems to have worsened this season and I can’t understand why. There’s far less respect being shown to officials and opponents and it has to be addressed.

“This is going to be unpopular, but it needs to be said. I actually think the quality of officials is good, I’m always watching as a neutral and I understand that both sides will have competing views on decisions, but what I see is a set of officials doing their best.

"This isn’t the Premier League - even their referees get things wrong. Mistakes will be made, but it comes from the very top of clubs to ensure calmness and discipline.

“We get a lot of complaints from supporters and we don’t want to lose those fans which will ultimately cost clubs money. My message to teams is to look at the discipline tables, those who do the best there tend to be high up in the actual standings.”