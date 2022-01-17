Chairman's rallying call as Prescot Cables claim cruical win

Lewis Buckley

A plea by Cables' chairman and director Tony Zeverona for fans to 'stick by us' as the club battles to avoid relegation worked wonders on Saturday.

More than 500 supporters packed into Valerie Park and helped, in no small measure, to the Pesky Bulls recording only their fourth home win of the season in the NPL west division table. and at the same time holding on to 18th spot in the league ladder.

Now back at the club, where he had previously spent 14 years before taking what he called a much-needed break, Zeverona said: ''With the season edging into its business end, there is a battle for survival on the cards but I believe the management will eventually get it right and exciting times are ahead, especially as we are backed by a devoted set of fans.''

He added: ''We’ve got a great set of players now and some who left at the end of the last campaign are knocking on the door to get back so we must be doing something right..

“I don’t regret standing down, I needed that bit of time. Now I've come back with more commitment and want to move the club on to greater things.

“Football’ is so different now, the money that’s thrown around now in non-league football is both unbelievable and frightening and clubs like ourselves can’t compete with some even in our league.from a financial point of view.

“But we have to become more slicker, increase income to give the likes of our manager a chance to compete with these teams.”

Zeverona felt he had to step in to bring some credibility to Prescot after decisions off the pitch led to difficult circumstances on it.

He said: “I think they [the last board] made mistakes which have impacted greatly on the club. I think the mindset of the current board members won’t make those errors - we can't afford to.

“Now I feel we have probably the strongest board make up since 2005.

''The skill set is superb, we’re all very focused, hands-on and we’re all determined to get to where we want to be which is the Conference North [National League North] and a fighting chance to get there."

The chairman is also looking to appoint some fan representatives. bringing back the community aspect of the club.

Zeverona said: ''We’re looking to recruit one or two fan representatives on the board. We want them to get involved because at the end of the day we’re fans ourselves."

The players certainly responded to the chairman's clarion call as they swept aside fellow strugglers Kidsgrove Athletic at the weekend, inspired by man of the match Lewis Buckley, who slotted home a last-gasp third goal to ensure the points were safely in the bag..

Sam O'Halleron had put Cables into a 13 minute lead and then added a second eight minutes from time, leaving Buckley to finish off the job.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noran, Farley, Shead, Hollett, Devine, Nugent, Goodwin, Buckley, O'Halleron, Brickell, Subs: Jennings, Colvin, McNally, Fulton, Moore.

Kidsgrove: Brown, Byers, Lovatt, Bromfield, Bergin, O'Riordan, Johnston, Blake, Brown (K.), Milbon, Hickman. Subs: Leigh, Cocks, Urin.

Cables' players organised a collection on New Year's Day for defender John Shaw who is now on crutches after suffering a serious injury a few weeks ago.

With the help of everyone at Valerie Park and input from Marine - John's former club - they raised £1,500.