Cables' winning streak ends against Mossley

Cables lost 4-1 at Mossley

Prescot's four match winning streak in the NPL west division came to an abrupt end at Seel Park last night (Tuesday), denting their hopes of escaping from the lower reaches of the table.

After victories over Kidsgrove Athletic (3-0), Bootle (2-1), 1874 Northwich (1-0) and Newcastle Town (2-1), the Pesky Bulls must have felt they were riding on the crest of a wave when taking a first-half lead but were eventually brought crashing down to earth by their Greater Manchester rivals and left wondering where it all went wrong.

Despite being under constant pressure early on and surviving one or two scary moments, they rocked the home fans by snatching the lead after 20 minutes through Sam O'Halleron who cashed-in on a defensive howler to slot the ball home.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mossley gradually clawed their way back into contention and by the 62nd minute had edged in front following a brace from Andy Keogh. It gave them a timely boost at a critical time, helped by a nightmare ending when Cables goalkeeper Mitchell Allen was sent off at the death - Declan Evans netting the resultant spot kick - and still had time to notch a fourth from Connor Morris.

Teams - Mossley: Kelly, Grundy, Sass, Butterworth, Evans, Matthews, Hickman, Keogh, Morris, Fawns, Biango. Subs: Richardson, Latham, Marsden, Kilner.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Gregson, Kearney, Williams, Nugent, Devine, Buckley, O'Halleron, Goodwin. Subs: Brickell, Farley, Glennon, Schmitdinger, Caddick.

Cables are organising a fans' forum after their home match against Leek Town on February 26 at which directors, players and management staff will be present to answer questions from the audience.