Cables take Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward on loan

Jed Ward

The 18-year-old Bristol-born shot stopper replaces Mitchell Allen, who is serving a three-match ban after being shown a red card at Mossley earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jed comes highly recommended by the south west of England club which is now managed by Huyton-born Joey Barton and has already been part of the England U19s set-up.

He made his Bristol debut in the 2020-2021 season and since has played in the EFL Cup or been given a seat on the bench.