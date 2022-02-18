Cables take Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward on loan
Prescot Cables have snapped up Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward on a one month loan and he steps straight into the team for their short trip to Widnes tomorrow (Saturday).
The 18-year-old Bristol-born shot stopper replaces Mitchell Allen, who is serving a three-match ban after being shown a red card at Mossley earlier this month.
Jed comes highly recommended by the south west of England club which is now managed by Huyton-born Joey Barton and has already been part of the England U19s set-up.
He made his Bristol debut in the 2020-2021 season and since has played in the EFL Cup or been given a seat on the bench.
A Cables' spokesperson said: "We wish to place on record our thanks to both the Rovers' cub secretary David Samms and Joey for making the deal possible."