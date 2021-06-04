Cables strengthen squad with two further signings

Seydou Bamba and manager Craig Davies

Latest to arrive at Valerie Park are long-term target Seydou Bamba and striker Steven Tames.

It's no secret that the club made an approach for Bamba last season but the timing of the deal didn’t really work out for both the player or club.

Admired by manager Craig Davies, Seydou is an experienced versatile defender who leads by example on and off the pitch.

Steven Tames and manager Craig Davies

He can play both left back and centre back and among other clubs he played for include Kendal Town and Clitheroe.

Davies said: "Bamba is excited to finally join us and can’t wait to get going. He will be one of our leaders and wants to improve his game.''

Tames is someone Davies also admires and is happy to have him on board.

Originally from Whiston, Tames is no stranger to the club, having previously played for the Pesky Bulls in the 2011-2012 season

He then moved to National League side Southport. During his previous spell with the Peskey Bulls club, Steven scored 18 goals in 51 appearances.

He has also represented Ashton United, Vauxhall Motors, Hyde United, Warrington Town, Stalybridge Celtic and Witton Albion.

In addition, Tames has Welsh Premier League and UEFA Europa League experience, having played for Bala Town FC.

During the 2018-19 season, the striker was on course to be the Welsh Premier League’s top scorer before an injury left him with 19 goals from 30 matches.

Tames said: “I’m really happy to be returning to my local club. After speaking to the manager, his vision for the team and the club is one that excites me.

''Once I knew how much he wanted me to be a part of the team I knew he was building for the future here and I believe we should be pushing for promotion and I want to help the club push to where they want to be.”

Davies is delighted to have been able to bring a player of Tames’ calibre to Prescot Cables: “Steven is a goal scorer, pure and simple. He has a phenomenal scoring record at every club he has represented and once we knew he was interested in returning , it was a no-brainer to try and get the deal done.

''His signing is a massive statement of intent by the management team and is an indication of what we are trying to achieve here.