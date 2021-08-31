Cables still searching for first league win after Marine defeat

Cables slipped to defeat at Marine.

Prescot Cables go into their crucial FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Charnock Richard this weekend still without a league win so far this season and need an upturn in form if they hope to progress in the money-spinning competition.

Their latest Northern Premier League defeat came at nearby Marine on Bank Holiday Monday in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 but they battled hard and some may say probably deserved a share of the spoils.

It wasn't until the dying embers that Niall Cummings struck the final nail in the Pesky Bulls' coffin to secure the points.

The Mariners made a bright start and took the lead with a thunderous Lewis Reilly free kick after 14 minutes.

Reilly added a second in the 66th minute and at that stage Cables locked on the rocky road to defeat.

But Alexander McMilan's 86th minute penalty reduced the deficit to 2-1 to give them renewed hope, only for Cummings' last-gasp strike to settle the issue