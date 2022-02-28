Cables still in relegation battle after defeat against Leek

Cables lost 1-0 against Leek

Prescot Cables are still not quite out of the woods yet as they battle to avoid relegation from the NPL west division table.

A solitary goal defeat to their Staffordshire rivals at Valerie Park on Saturday didn't help matters but with eight games remaining they have more than an even chance of avoiding the drop.

Cables have been entrenched in 18th position for what seems like an eternity - neither moving up the league ladder or slipping further down - and will be looking for maximum points to ease their worries on Saturday when they travel to fellow strugglers Colne.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The north east Lancashire club won the previous encounter 4-0 in October but despite a couple of setbacks in recent weeks the Pesky Bulls generally have been in good form and capable of winning a clash which will be looked on as a six-pointer.

They were certainly worth a share of the spoils at the weekend and in the first half alone created the best two openings of the afternoon - Taylor Buckley having a well hit shot saved by goalkeeper Daniel Roberts and then Sam O'Halloren being denied a goal by a clearance off the line.

But they were left to rue squandering their overall chances when William Reeves snatched the only goal of the game for the visitors just before the hour mark.

It leaves the bottom six looking like this: Newcastle Town 31 points, Ramsbottom United 30, Colne 28, Prescot Cables 26, Kendal Town 10, Market Drayton 7.

Teams - Prescot Cables: Ward, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Hollett, Shead, Devine, Schmitdinger, Goodwin, Buckley, O'Halleron, Brickell. Subs: Williams, Farley, Kearney, Glennon, Liversedge.

Leek: Roberts, Bavangangs, Keenan, Davidson, Harrison, Ryder, Wara, Reeves, Grice. Saxon, Stevenson, Subs: Lake, Dyer, Short, Glover, Booth.