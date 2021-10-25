Cables slip to home defeat against Northwich

Cables' worrting run of form continued

Prescot's uphill battle to steer clear of the lower reaches of the Northern Premier League (west division) shows no signs of abating.

They are lodged in 18th spot and their recent spell of form doesn't suggest they are on the brink of turning the tide.

The hosts had the boost of an 18th minute opener from Mackenzie O'Neill but were unable to capitalise on the situation and Northwich drew level in the 27th minute, thanks to Jack Irlam.

Both sides went hammer and tongs to snatch a winner but with 14 minutes remaining Cables, seeking a second goal, were caught stranded upfield and Ashley Wood nipped in to net.

Cables: Allen, Brickell, Schmitdinger, Hollett, Colvin,Gregson, Jennings, Fulton, Tames, Dean, O'Neill, Subs: Bamba, Van Aston, Massamba, Kinsella, Sharp.

Prescot have revealed that Matt Roberts is to stand down as club co-chairman and leave his role on the board of directors. He will also leave his post as club secretary.

Matt has given the club six years loyal service but feels that now is the right time to step away to focus on work commitments and his young family, having become a father recently.

The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Matt for all his hard work during his time at Cables, particularly during Covid-19 pandemic, and look forward to welcoming him, Michelle and Mason back to the club as a fan soon.

Matt also wishes to thank everyone for their support since joining the club from Skelmersdale United, having made many friends who he intends to keep in touch with away from football.