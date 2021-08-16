Cables rue missed chances in defeat at Market Drayton

Prescot lost 1-0 at Market Drayton

Manager Craig Davies must have felt like tearing his hair out in sheet frustration after Cables lost their opening Northern Premier League game of the season at Inglenorth Park on Saturday.

Davies lamented: "If you don't take your chances, you don't win games and it's as simple as that.

"We missed a couple of sitters, even though I thought we were the side and we will have to turn it around in front of our fans in midweek."

The Pesky Bulls, who handed league debuts to six players, started in a positive manner but were unable to hit the target with any regularity.

Several attempts whistled wide and then striker Buckley smashed an effort against the woodwork with the goalkeeper clutching thin air.

Market Drayton, who were not without a threat, almost punished Prescot for their misses but a fine effort was turned on to his own crossbar by goalkeeper Allen.

The second half followed a similar pattern but just when it looked as if the encounter was going to end in a goalless draw, the Shropshire outfit struck the killer blow with 11 minutes remaining.

Under mounting pressure, they hit Prescot on the counter attack and it resulted in Jacobs firing the ball beyond Allen.

Cables: Allen, Lattie, Bamba, McCulloch ©, Murphy, Cooper, McMilan (Rahim 72), Dobie (Gregory 64), Tames, Buckley, Johnson (O’Neill 59).

On Tuesday night, Prescot are at home to Clitheroe (kick-off 7.45pm) and on Saturday entertain NWCL outfit Campion from West Yorkshire in the preliminary round of the world's most famous knockout competition, the FA Cup.

Financially, it is worth a substantial amount of money to successful non-league clubs who progress at least to the first round proper and will pick up a cheque worth £9,375 not to mention a smaller amount from previous rounds.