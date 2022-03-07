Cables register crucial win over fellow strugglers Colne

Cables claimed a 2-0 win at Colne

Cables edged closer to avoiding relegation from the NPL west division by picking up three crucial points in this battle of the strugglers at the Holt House Stadium on Saturday.

Inspired by skipper and defender Liam Hollett, who was a tower of strength, and the agility of on-loan goalkeeper Jed Ward, it enabled the Pesky Bulls to collect three precious points and at the same time leapfrog their north east Lancashire rivals to move into 17th spot.

Kevin Lynch's boys had been cemented in 18th position spot for goodness knows how long but are now moving in the right direction and with games against fellow strugglers Ramsbottom United and Kendal Town next on the agenda, they are capable of rising further up the table.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam O'Halloren gave Prescot an early lead amid chaos in the home rearguard but the scoreline remained unchanged despite both sides having chances until the 79th minute when the home side conceded an own goal.

And just to add salt to the wounds, Colne's day of dismay ended with substitute Jack Worrall being given his marching orders late in the game.

Teams - Colne: Burton, Haywood, Dugdale, Dean, Lent, Russell, Roberts, Williams (K.), Sutcliffe, Rokka Edwards. Subs: Worrall, Williams (J.), Ing, Turner, Thorpe.