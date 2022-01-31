Cables make it three wins in a row with narrow victory at Northwich

Cables won 1-0 at Northwich

Lowly Prescot Cables seem to be running into the right kind of form to ensure they hold on to their place in the Northern Premier League west division next season.

Three wins on the bounce is just what the doctor ordered - the latest coming at the Townfield Ground on Saturday - but despite their upturn in form are still entrenched in 18th spot.

The only goal of a tense affair came via an own goal by Matthew Russell after 31 minutes but. the Pesky Bulls thought they had a golden chance of a second goal shortly afterwards when George Nugent appeared to be axed by the goalkeeper in the box, only for the man-in-the-middle to surprisingly wave play-on.

A second goal at that stage would have put the visitors firmly in the drivingseat but they managed to hold on to their slender advantage and will be hoping for a further victory this coming Saturday when they entertain fellow strugglers Newcastle Town, kick-off 3pm.

Teams - 1874 Northwich: Aghayere, Woolley (J.), Russell, Foulds, Irlam, Weir, O'Neill, Woolley (M.), Reid, Hare, Kennerley. Subs: Ormrod, Parker, MGowan, Garden.