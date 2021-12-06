Cables hit for six by City of Liverpool

Cables lost 6-0 against City of Liverpool

Cables were hit for six in every sense of the word on Saturday, suffering their heaviest home defeat of the season against a rampant City of Liverpool outfit.

Conditions were wet and windy but that is no excuse for a below-par performance which deteriorated the longer this NPL West Division clash progressed.

There was certainly no hint of the carnage to follow when the visitors established a 2-0 half-time advantage, both goals coming as the interval approached from Jack Hazelhurst (42 mins and 45 mins).

But the Pesky Bulls collapsed like a detonated factory chimney on the resumption and conceded a further four goals in the space of quarter of an hour.

Scott Lycett (48 mins), Josh Quarless (52 mins), Hazelhurst's hat-trick (54 mins) and a strike from Adam Hughes (63 mins) completed the demolition job before the latter was sent for an early bath.

Teams - Prescot Cables: Allen, Nugent, Van-Aston, Hobie, Hollett, Devine, Gregson, Smith, Buckley, Jennings, Johnson. Subs: Schmitdinger, Fulton, Brickell Mofolo,

City of Liverpool: Taberner, Corrigan, Walls, Lycett, Hughes, Rule, Edgar, Johnston, Quarless, Hazelhurst, Murphy. Subs: Bahula, Aley, Gibson, Isherwood, Schofield.