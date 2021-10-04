Cables fall to home defeat against Colne

Prescot lost 4-0 at home to Colne

The final score line may have flattered the East Lancashire outfit but they were the masters where it mattered most - in front of goal.

Prescot had nearly as much possession in a feisty Northern Premier League encounter at Hope Street but couldn't turn their chances into something more tangible.

Colne were given a fourth minute boost when a slick move led to Reece Webb-Foster's right wing cross being steered home by Anthony Williams.

The Reds almost doubled their lead after 12 minutes when another close range shot by Williams was cleared off the goal-line by Prescot defender Daniel Murphy.

The Pesky Bulls then increased the tempo, inspired by Leon Johnson, but defender Tom Dean was equal to the challenge with a series of good headed clearances and Harry Winstanley’s vital tackles which cut out the danger on several occasions.

The visitors weathered the storm before doubling their lead after 25 minutes. Ryan Taylor’s corner kick was played in low to the near post where Webb-Foster turned it home.

Five minutes later, the Reds again came close when Harry Cannon-Noren’s 25 yard shot brought a great diving save from Cables' goalkeeper Mitchell Allen to turn the ball round the post.

Prescot emerged in a more determined mood after the interval, but were close to going further behind in the 55th minute.

Webb-Foster’s shot was deflected for a corner and from the resulting cross the ball flew goalwards off ahead of a Cables' defender, only for Allen to produce another great save to push the shot round the post and prevent an own goal.

As play switched to the other end, a long cross into the Colne goalmouth reached Mackenzie O’Neill at the far post but he only managed to head the ball back across the 18 yard box when in a great position.

But 20 minutes from time Colne virtually wrapped up the points - Hasler-Cregg firing a diagonal shot into the far corner of the net to make the score 3-0.

It only remained for Oli Roberts to fire home from the edge of the area to add salt to the wounds six minutes from time.

Teams - Cables: Allen, Caddick, Schmitdinger, Murphy, Osigwe, Fulton, O'Neill, Gerald, Tames, Dean, Johnson.Subs: Bamba, Buckley, Brickell, Rahim, Dwyer.

Colne: Ellison, Cannon-Noren, Dugdale, Winstanley, Dean, Taylor, Russell, Roberts, Williams, O’Halleron, Webb-Foster. Subs: Bayode, Dodd, Hasler-Cregg, Turner.

Attendance 326.