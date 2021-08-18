Cables fall to dramatic injury time Clitheroe winner

​Cables surrendered a two-goal lead at Hope Street

Cables surrendered a two-goal lead against their East Lancashire rivals at Hope Street last night (Tuesday) and plunged to their second Northern Premier League defeat in three days.

It isn't the kind of form they will want to take into Saturday's money-spinning FA Cup home tie against rank outsiders Campion from West Yorkshire.

A dramatic injury-time winner from Sefton Gonzales rocked the Pesky Bulls and completed a stunning fightback from the Blues as Billy Priestley and Gary Stopforth celebrated their first win in management.

The writing seemed on the wall for the visitors when they found themselves two adrift after only 20 minutes through goals from Leon Johnson and Steven Tames, but Jake Connelly’s strike just before the interval proved crucial to set up a thrilling comeback.

Priestley led by example by heading the equaliser with 20 minutes to go and then after a couple of stunning saves from Chris Thompson, Gonzales charged down a clearance from goalkeeper Mitchell Allen deep into stoppage time to secure all three points.

Prescot Cables: Allen; Lattie, Samba, Cooper (Gregory 75), Schmitdinger (Dwyer 85); McMilan, Dobie, Jackson, Johnson (O’Neil 62); Buckley, Tames. Substitutes: Caddick, Rahim.

Clitheroe: Thompson; Askew, Burrows, Priestley, Lonsdale; Wilkins (Pembele 90), Dent, Stopforth, Connelly (Brickell 72); Gonzales, Mills (Gaul 62). Substitutes: Turner, Chalashika.

ASHTON TOWN 4 PILKS FC 0

Pilks fine start to their NWCL first division season ended at Profile Park last night - and they can have little to complain about over the final scoreline.