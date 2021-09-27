Cables end week of turmoil with gutsy win at Kidsgrove

Lee BignelI - part of the interim management team in charge until a new manager is appointed

A week of turmoil ended on a happy note for Prescot Cables.

It started with the Northern Premier League club announcing they were parting company with manager Craig Davies after a poor start to the season and a few days later long-serving defender and skipper James McCulloch revealed he was joining nearby Widnes but insisted it had nothing to do with the departure of the boss.

Neither did the upheaval seem to affect the players and staff at Kidsgrove on Saturday as Cables notched only their second league victory of the campaign and will be hoping to collect a further three points when they travel to Trafford on Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Lee BignelI - part of the interim management team in charge until a new manager is appointed - said: ''After the week we have experienced, every single player gets our man of the match award. From one to 16, they couldn't have given more."

Victory was made even sweeter when one considers that the Pesky Bulls had to play most of the second half without full back Louis Sharp who found his name in the referee's notebook twice within 60 seconds and was shown a red card.

At the time Cables were two in front thanks to first-half goals from Mackenzie O'Neill (16 mins) and Steve Tames (27 mins) but when the hosts replied through a stunning 66th minute half volley from Jake Lovett, the outcome was balanced on a knife edge.

To their credit, Prescot survived the expected onslaught by dogged and determined defending with victory giving them a much-needed shot of adrenaline in their bid to climb higher in the league table where they currently lie 15th..