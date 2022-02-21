Cables edged out in derby clash with Widnes

Cables lost 2-1 at Widnes

Boss Kevin Lynch was left to rue Cables' lack of razor-sharp finishing and defensive blunders from a couple of set pieces as they unsuccessfully bid for three much-needed points at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday.

The frustrated manager said: "It was a disappointing result as far as we were concerned in terms of failing to take the chances which came our way and being caught napping by two set plays."

Lynch admitted his players were fully aware of the threat posed in the air by their rivals but in the end paid the ultimate penalty which still leaves them 18th in the 20-strong west division table.

His opposite number, Dave Dempsey said: ''The result could so easily have gone the other way.''

Prescot are far from being out of the woods at this moment in time and looking ahead one of the most important fixtures will be a so-called six-pointer against 19th-placed Kendal Town at Valerie Park next month.

The Pesky Bulls started the brighter against their neighbours and only the outstretched legs of goalkeeper Owen Wheeler denied Lewis Buckley the opening goal of what turned out to be a feisty contest.

Cables edged the first half but still found themselves 1-0 down after home skipper Michael Burke headed home with their first genuine effort on target.

The hosts stepped up the pace after the interval and doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Lloyd Dean but Cables responded with a Taylor Brickell strike 14 minutes from time to set up a nerve-shredding finale in which Prescot were unlucky not to snatch a deserved equaliser.

Widnes: Wheeler, Hatton, Rigby, Hajdari, Burke, McCulloch, Wall, Barrow, Dean, McMillan, McGrath. Subs: Jennings, Garner, Turner, Crawford.

Prescot: Ward, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Hollett, Kearney, Gregory, Brickell, Devine, Buckley, O'Halleron, Goodwin. Subs: Williams, Farley, Schmitdinger, Glennon, Mafolo.