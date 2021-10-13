Cables edged out by Widnes in feisty encounter

Cables were defeated narrowly at home by Widnes

No fewer than 10 yellow cards were brandished by the man-in-the-middle as these two clubs locked horns in a feisty Northern Premier League (west) encounter at a tension-charged Hope Street last night (Tuesday).

John McGrath settled the issue with a 59th minute goal and how ironic it seemed when a Prescot defender lost sight of the ball in the floodlights during the build-up - a failure of the lights having been responsible for the original fixture not taking place last month.

Cables can have no complaints about the result against a Widnes team which registered a fifth successive clean sheet.

The hosts, who went into the match with only two league wins under their belts this season, had chances but they were unable to capitalise on them..

One of the best fell to Taylor Brickell in the 54th minute but he fired over following a well worked move.

Teams - Cables: Allen, Sharpe, Brickell, Osigwe, Bamba, Schmitdiger, Gregson, Dobie, Buckley, Dean, O'Neill. Subs: Rahim, Fulton, Tames, Caddick.

Widnes: Wheeler, Humphreys, Rigby, Hajari, Burke, McCulloch, Southworth, Barrow, Steele, Aderilove, McGrath. Subs: Kennington, Frost, Conland, Leigh