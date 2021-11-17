Buckley on the spot to give Prescot victory over Mossley

Prescot Cables won their first league match since late September against Mossley

Prescot Cables won their first league match since late September last night (Tuesday), much to the relief of their players and fans at Hope Street.

Victory also coincided with the debut of midfielder Ethan Devine from City of Liverpool with the former Tranmere Rovers player showing some nice touches and hoping to be an intrical part of a club battling to escape from the lower reaches of the Pitching Northern Premier League west division table.

There was little to choose between the two teams in a goalless first half, thanks to some extent by the safe hands of both goalkeepers.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval, Lewis Buckley slotting home a penalty, and as their confidence grew added a second on the hour mark through Liam Hallett.

But Mossley refused to throw in the towel and cut the arrears via Declan Evans in the 71st minute.

It set up a nerve-tingling finish with a second Buckley penalty 12 minutes from time, sealing the issue for the Pesky Bulls.

Teams: Allen, Schmitdinger, Van-Aston, Colvin, Hollett, Devine, Johnson, Gregson, Buckley, Mofolo, Dobbie. Subs: Kellher, Fulton, Cartwright, Brickell, Kinsella.