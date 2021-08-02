Blackpool visit Prescot Cables in attractive pre-season fixture

Prescot Cables entertain Blackpool in an attractive pre-season friendly.

Championship side Blackpool - who had a spell in the Premiership not too long ago and also won what was described as the 'Stanley Matthews FA Cup Final' when beating Bolton Wanderers 4-3 at Wembley in 1953 - will be the visitors to Hope Street and a better than average crowd is expected.

Tickets, costing £5 for adults and £1 for concessions will be available at the turnstiles