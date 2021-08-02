Blackpool visit Prescot Cables in attractive pre-season fixture
Prescot Cables entertain one of the most famous clubs in the history of English Football tomorrow night (Tuesday) in an attractive pre-season friendly.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:09 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:12 pm
Championship side Blackpool - who had a spell in the Premiership not too long ago and also won what was described as the 'Stanley Matthews FA Cup Final' when beating Bolton Wanderers 4-3 at Wembley in 1953 - will be the visitors to Hope Street and a better than average crowd is expected.
Tickets, costing £5 for adults and £1 for concessions will be available at the turnstiles
Prescot will then continue their build-up to the new season on Saturday by visiting Witton Albion before travelling to Market Drayton the following weekend in the opening match of the Northern Premier League campaign.