Apperley's late strike gives St Helens Town dramatic comeback win

Town produced a Harry Houdini-style act to snatch only their second NWCL first division win of the season at the Anchor on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval through a double from Leon Creech (11 mins and 35 mins) they looked on the rocky road to their 17th defeat in the first division of the NWCL but a stunning second-half comeback in which they plundered three goals - the last coming in the dying embers of the game - put the icing on the cake.

Elliot Hughes (70 mins) set the revival in motion, two minutes later Ben Cartwright levelled matters before Jamie Apperley popped up to snatch a last-gasp winner.

It was the second match in succession that Town had collected three points - the previous weekend's shock win over title-chasing Golcar United their first of the league campaign.

Whether they can maintain this kind of improved form and escape from bottom spot in the table is anyone's guess but it still remains a mountainous task.

Town now have 10 points in the bag, seven adrift of Ilkley Town and eight behind Saturday's victims AFC Darwen but the recruitment of a few new faces recently may be signs of better times ahead.

Teams - AFC Darwen: Holden, Jarrold, Banks, Lynch, Smalley, Knowles, Gorman, Townsend, Langford, Creech, Steele. Subs: Hayhurst, Johnston, Turner.