All change in the Pilks hot seat

Dave Tickle

Steve is well-known to the club and its fans and he was a heralded figure during their Cheshire League days.

Chairman Jim Woodyer said: ''I am delighted to announce that Ste (known locally as Mr Pilkington FC) has accepted the offer and will return as first team boss and at the same time thank Dave for his service.

Dave said: "Personally I am disappointed at being sacked but the last three results have been poor. It's a result-based business and my time is now up.

''I have been in football a while and I know the score. I would like to thank the chairman for giving me an opportunity to manage the club and wish everyone the best in the future.

''Now I will rest and wait for the next opportunity that comes along.''