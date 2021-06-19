13.1million people tuned in to England v Scotland match

Raheem Sterling protests to the referee during the England v Scotland Euros clash at Wembley

A peak of 20 million viewers tuned in to watch ITV's coverage of the tense goalless draw between the rivals, with a 79% share across the broadcaster and sister channel STV.

The match set a new streaming record for the channel, with 4.8 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player, it said.

It also becomes the most-watched football match in terms of peak viewing numbers since ITV's coverage of England s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, which earned 27.5 million viewers.

An average of 10.2 million people tuned in to watch England's Euro clash with Croatia on BBC One on Sunday June 13.

That broadcast set a new BBC iPlayer live viewing record as the game was streamed 3.9 million times, the corporation said.