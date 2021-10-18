10-man Pilks suffer heavy defeat at South Liverpool

Pilks went down to defeat at South Liverpool

High-flying Pilkington came down to earth with a resounding bump on Friday night, suffering their heaviest NWCL defeat of the season at the Jerico Stadium. and also had Nathan Quirk shown a red card.

The Glassmen were on the back foot from the opening exchanges and by the interval were trailing 2-0 but still had an outside chance of wiping out the deficit.

It didn't work out in their favour, however, and the sending off just added to their misery.

The Aigburth outfit snatched the opening goal through Cameron Glennon (13 mins) and Louis Gorman doubled the hosts' advantage shortly aftewards.

Pilks battled hard to respond but two early second half goals by Owen Hough (46 mins and 50 mins) and Matthew Kewn's 62nd minute effort completed a nap hand.

The visitors may have been down and out at this stage but showed a little bit of character when Callum Laird netted an 80th minute consolation goal.

Teams - South Liverpool: Webster, Glennon, Kinsella, Lloyd, Kewn, Sayer, Cringle, Doyle, Hough, Woodcock, Gorman. Subs: Duke, Cornfoot, Nevitt, Williams, Pollard.

Pilks: Heal, Bate, Cottington, Gigilo, Rutherford, Kenny, Quirk Neil, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs: Presho, Curtis (.K.), Curtis (D).