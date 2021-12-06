10-man Pilks battle back to earn draw against South Liverpool

Club ambassador and former Premiership referee Chris Foy

Promotion hopefuls Pilkington lost a golden chance to put maximum pressure on their title rivals when they were held to a draw at a windy and rain-swept Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

Three points were their main target after the clashes between championship rivals, Golcar United and Holker Old Boys, and second-placed Bury AFC versus Ashton Town were victims of the bad weather.

But after falling 2-0 behind at the interval they looked in dire straits and the dismissal of striker Gary Laird didn't help their cause.

Even so, they showed their qualities by bouncing back to earn a share of the spoils .

Whether the players' thoughts had already turned to the history-making FA Vase tie at AFC Liverpool next Sunday (kick-off 2pm), only they know as their first-half performance was below-par.

South Liverpool, who had won the previous meeting between the clubs 5-1 in October, seemed to be on course for another big win following a first minute goal from Louis Gorman and then Joshua Bridge added a second in the 20th minute.

But whatever the home coaching staff said to their players at the interval worked wonders.

Nathan Quirk reduced the arrears in the 62nd minute before Phil Marsh struck a 77th minute equaliser.

Club ambassador and former Premiership referee Chris Foy tweeted: ''Our men's team produced a brilliant performance with just 10 men on the field in the second half after Gary Laird was sent off.''

Pilkington: Heal, Howard, Neill, Giglio, Curtis, Kenny, Quirk, Bate, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs: Rutherford, Greene, Cottington, Taylor.