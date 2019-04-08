Faye Gaskin kicks late penalty to give Saints women dramatic victory over Wigan

A late penalty goal earned Saints victory - and early season local bragging rights - with a 6-4 triumph over neighbours Wigan Warriors in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Robin Park on Sunday.



The opening fixture in the Women's Super League lived up to its pre-match billing - a tough no-nonsense encounter which balanced on a knife's edge from start to finish.

Saints' women celebrate their opening day win over Wigan

Ill discipline was Wigan's worst enemy. They had two players sin-binned, one late in the game due to obstruction at the play-the-ball which resulted in half back Faye Gaskin landing the match-clinching penalty.

The hosted drew first blood early on when winger Alison Burrows touched down in the corner but St Helens roared back to level the scores after 22 minutes - winger Leah Burke racing over down the left.

Both sides had their chance to pick up maximum points but at the end of the day the spoils went to St Helens via their last-gasp penalty success.

Wigan Women: Rebecca Greenfield, Alison Burrows, Rachel Thompson, Michelle Davis, Georgia Wilson, Gemma Walsh, Sarah Harrison, Holly Speakman, Carys Marsh, Hannah Goodburn, Amanda Sibbald, Vanessa Temple, Victoria Molyneux. Interchanges: Lucy Baggaley, Charlotte Foley, Gemma Hennessey, Megan Grace-Holding

Action from Wigan v Saints in the women's Super League

St Helens: Jodie Cunningham, Leah Burke, Naomi Williams, Rebecca Avenell, Zoe Harris, Faye Gaskin, Beth Stott, Vicky Whitfield, Tara Jones, Dawn Taylor, Pip Birchall, Emily Rudge, Chantelle Crowl. .Interchanges: Sarah Lovejoy, Lizzie Graham, Katie May Williams, Darcy Stott

