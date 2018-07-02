Farrar smashes century in Rainford’s draw with Colwyn Bay

Opener Paul Farrar smashed a cultured 107 for struggling Rainford in the ECB Liverpool Competition premier division on Saturday but it wasn’t good enough to earn them a much-needed victory.

His innings included 18 fours and helped the visitors, who batted first, to reach 239-7 dec from 57.3 overs after losing their first wicket with only one run on the board.

Matthew White (53) and John Dotters (38 n.o.) also pushed the score along and at the half way point the result hung in the balance on one of the best tracks in the competition.

Rainford looked to be in a reasonably strong position when claiming three early wickets for the loss of 68 runs but Colwyn Bay battled back to finish on 234-8, leaving both sides with eight points from a drawn game.

Stephen Birkett (6-69) was Rainford’s chief wicket-taker

Ormskirk’s John Armstrong was another century maker, amassing 112 in their victory at Rainhill.

It enabled the visitors, who took first knock, to reach 258-3 dec and involved a stand of 141 between Armstrong and Joshua Bonannon (86 n.o.).

In reply, Rainhill were dismissed for 140 with their main run makers Tyler McGladdery (50), David Atkinson (24) and Akshay Arun Darekar (21).

Newton-le-Willows were on the receiving end of a eight wicket home defeat at the hands of neighbours Wigan in the first division.

The hosts batted first and set a target of 168 (Christopher Chambers 61) but Wigan brushed aside the challenge with ease, scoring 169-2.

Sutton’s hopes of closing the gap between themselves and second division leaders Caldy were dashed at New Street.

Caldy took a firm grip on proceedings from the start, batting first and scoring 246 all out from 54.3 overs thanks to major contributions from Haron Khan (123) and Chris Edwards (68).

Liam Dodd (6-67) and Joe Smith (3-46) responded for Sutton with the ball but their efforts were all in vain as the home side were dismissed for a paltry 75, in which only opener Joe Smith (30) made a telling contribution.

It leaves the New Street outfit third in the table - 24 points adrift of second place Northop Hall and 33 behind Caldy.

Neighbours St Helens Town also had an afternoon to forget - going down by 60 runs at Northop Hall.

The homesters, batting first, totalled 246-5 dec and despite a half-century by Craig Wood in reply, Town were dismissed for 186.

Other results involving local clubs included: Rainhill 2nd X1 117, Rainford 2nd X1 118-2, Alder 66, Sutton 2nd X1 67-4.

Fixtures for Saturday in the ECB Liverpool Competition premier division: Rainford v Formby, Wallasey v Rainhill. Division one: Newton-le-Willows v Southport and Birkdale. Division two: St Helens Town v Sutton.