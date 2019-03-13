Extra incentive for St Helens as they take on Huddersfield Giants

Saints will have an extra incentive to pick up maximum points at Huddersfield tomorrow night (Thursday).

Victory would extend the table-toppers 100 cent record to six games and keep them on course to equal or better a flying start they made to the 2014 season.

Then they won the first nine fixtures and went on to achieve Grand Final glory against Wigan Warriors in October that year.

But the Giants, who are anchored at the foot of the Betfred Super League table, are likely to come out with all guns blazing following their stunning 14-6 triumph over champions Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium last Friday.

“Huddersfield had a good win over Wigan which will give them some confidence, '' said Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook.

'They have got a big strong pack of forwards and some powerful outside backs so they carry the ball strongly and it is up to us to keep going the way we are at this moment in time.''

His opposite number, Simon Woolford, is equally conscious of the task his strugglers face but will be hoping former St Helens duo, Jordan Turner and Lee Gaskell, can be among the hosts players to rise to the occasion and put a spanner in the works.

Woolford said: ''Saints are a fantastic team and we'll need a collective effort to win on the night.

''When we get the ball, we will have to finish clinically which we didn't on occasion against Wigan.''

Squads - Huddersfield: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Colton Roche, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.

St Helens: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.

*Huddersfield’s odds to win the game are 5/2, while St Helens are

priced at 1/3 to come out on top.