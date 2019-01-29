Excitement building as St Helens name squad for Super League opener against Wigan

New signings Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo are all in line to make their Super League debuts against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night .



Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley,

9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Adrian Lam will choose his Wigan Warriors side from: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Tickets are still on sale, but limited in many areas. Fans can secure their ticketsfrom the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455052, or online at the Saints website