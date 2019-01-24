'Enjoy the Game' initiative promotes good behaviour on the touchline

‘Enjoy the Game’ is a crusade building on the success of the Rugby League's original Respect campaign which was launched in 2005.



While 'Enjoy the Game' will continue to stress the importance of behaving with Respect at all levels, there will be a fresh emphasis on promoting positive environments throughout Rugby League, according to chief executive Ralph Rimmer.



Mr Rimmer told a media briefing: ''Whether it’s playing a junior or amateur league game, or watching on the terraces at a Super League or Challenge Cup fixture, we want to make the whole of Rugby League a positive and enjoyable game, in which we can all enjoy our role.

''In 2018 we carried out a review in the 12-18 age group, and also conducted online surveys of the open age game.

''We wanted to listen and understand which areas have the biggest impact on participation in Rugby League. The feedback highlighted touchline behaviour as an area which requires attention.''

He added: ''We also want to sustain positive surroundings to create fun, safe and inclusive environments for all players, spectators, match officials, volunteers and coaches involved in Rugby League.

''We will be rolling out ‘Enjoy the Game’ education packages and workshops to community and professional clubs, coaches, parents and volunteers, including touchline managers.

''This will promote and show how positive behaviour can improve performance and enjoyment on and off the field.

''Clubs will also be provided with marketing materials to emphasise the campaign to all visitors and if any organisation or parent wants to learn more, or would like additional marketing content they can contact the RFL.''