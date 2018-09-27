England v France to be streamed live on Our League app

Fans will be able to watch England’s Rugby League side live on the Our League app when they take on France at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, October 17 (kick-off 7.45pm).

In preparation for the three-match test series against New Zealand this autumn, the game against France will be the first time UK supporters will be able to watch the World Cup finalists in action in this country since the 2016 Four Nations.

England and France last met in their final group stage game of the RLWC2017 in Perth, Australia, with England securing a 36-6 victory.

Tickets for the game against France are on sale now at rugby-league.com and are priced at £20 for adults and £5 for juniors.

Our League members can purchase tickets and save 50 per cent on both adult and junior prices. Visit rugby-league.com/tickets for more details and to book.

Tickets for this autumn’s International Series against New Zealand are also on sale at rugby-league.com/tickets and are priced from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions. Our League members will get £5 off all ticket categories when purchased through the Our League App or website.

Our League members can also take advantage of an exclusive offer which gives them 3 games for the price of 2, visit rugby-league.com/tickets for more information.