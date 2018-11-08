Elland Road set to welcome landmark attendance for England v Kiwis Test

Sunday’s Third Test at Elland Road between England and New Zealand will be watched by a landmark attendance, with increased demand leading to the last area of the stadium being opened for ticket sales this morning.

England’s 20-14 win in the second Test at Anfield last Sunday sealed the Baskerville Shield and was watched by a crowd of 26,234 - the second best for a home Test against New Zealand outside London since 1951.

Now the demand to watch Wayne Bennett’s England team aim for a 3-0 whitewash is such that the previous best outside London against the Kiwis in that 67-year period has already been beaten - 27,884 in Bolton in 1998.

In response to the surge in ticket sales this week, tickets for the upper tier of the East Stand at Elland Road have now been made available and can be purchased by visiting http://www.rugby-league.com/tickets/international_series_2018

Ralph Rimmer, the Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “The first two Tests have been a reminder of the value and appeal of international rugby league.

“We’ve had excellent viewing figures on the BBC for the previous two games, meaning millions of people have seen our England team earn two wins against the Kiwis. Now we’re delighted that more people want to see the third Test in the flesh.

“It will be a poignant occasion as we mark Remembrance Sunday before the match, and we’d advise supporters to arrive in plenty of time as Rugby League remembers before the 3.15pm kick-off.”

Supporters are advised to arrive early and soak up the match day atmosphere before kick-off. Both The Pavilion and Billy’s Bar will be open from 11am on Sunday, with access to a big screen, DJ and bar.

The Man Van in association with Movember, will once again be present at the game and will be situated in the North East Fan Zone offering fun and engaging activities for supporters.

The official hummel merchandise store will be in front of the Centenary Pavilion on Lowfields Road and will open from 11am and after the game. A limited number of England Rugby League Remembrance shirts in association with the Royal British Legion will be available to purchase on Sunday, as well as a range of other merchandise.

Direct shuttle buses will be available before and after the match connecting Leeds city centre to Elland Road. More information can be found here - https://www.firstgroup.com/leeds/plan-journey/england-vs-new-zealand-shuttle-service

Pay and display parking is available at various locations around Elland Road.