Eight St Helens players named in England Youth squad

Saints have eight youngsters in a 68-player National Performance squad selected by England Youth head coach Danny Wilson and assistants,Mark Applegarth and Anthony Atherton for the 2019 season.



They are: Daniel Ganson, Daniel Moss, Ellis Keppel, Joe Woods, Owen Blackwood, Reece Sumner, Taylor Pemberton and Rio-Osayonwambo Corkill.

The selection includes representatives from 13 clubs across the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

Apart from Saints, only Leeds Rhinos and Wigan can boast the same number of squad players - reflecting their policy of bringing the best young talent on board..

England Youth will play a number of International Test matches later this year which will be confirmed in due course.

