Dominique Peyroux blow for St Helens

Dominique Peyroux has suffered a cruel blow on the eve Saints' Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final showdown against the Catalans Dragons at Bolton on Sunday lunch-time.



The 29-year-old Cook Island and Samoan international forward broke one of his arms in Thursday's 14-12 Betfred Super League win over

Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium and faces an indefinite spell on the side lines.



Peyroux, who is in the final few months of a two-year contract, hadn't missed any of Saints 25 league and cup games in 2018, producing top

level performances week-in and week-out and also scoring four tries.



It is expected that Welsh international Morgan Knowles, who more often than not this season has started games from the bench, will be his

replacement in the line-up.



Head coach Justin Holbrook revealed yesterday (Monday): ''Dom suffered the injury in the last 15 minutes of the game and didn't know its

extent until the following day when he said his arm was sore.



''He is due to undergo an operation tonight and at this stage I don't know how long he will be absent. It could be

anything between six and eight weeks."