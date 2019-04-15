Disciplinary decisions on Wolves duo decided after Saints clash

Warrington Wolves winger Tom Lineham has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade B striking offence which resulted in an eight-point try for St Helens in last Friday's derby at the Totally Wicked stadium



But prop Mike Cooper was told his sin-binning for a high tackle on Danny Richardson in that game was sufficient punishment.

Wigan hooker Sam Powell is set to miss his club's Easter programme after being handed a two-match penalty notice.

Powell was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade C dangerous tackle on centre Reece Lyne during the Warriors' 30-20 defeat at Wakefield last Friday.

If Wigan accept the notice, Powell, just back from a four-match absence with an ankle injury, will miss the Super League champions' Good Friday home derby with Saints and the Easter Monday trip to Salford.

Powell's team-mate Joe Shorrocks avoided a ban after being charged with a grade A offence of dangerous contact on Wakefield prop David Fifita while Trinity forward Pauli Pauli also received a grade A charge for striking in the same game.

Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw is set to miss the Good Friday derby against Hull FC after being given a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw during his side's Challenge Cup fifth-round win over Leigh.

Catalans Dragons centre Brayden Williame is set to miss his side's game at London Broncos on Thursday after being given a one-match penalty notice for a grade B shoulder charge.

Castleford hooker Adam Milner is free to face Wakefield on Thursday after being told the yellow card he was given for a headbutt during his side's defeat at Huddersfield was sufficient punishment.