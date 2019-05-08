Difficult start to new cricket season for Rainhill

Rainhill CC are anchored at the bottom of the ECB Liverpool Competition premier division table.



They suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday, going down by 106 runs at home to Ormskirk.

The Gingerbread men, who batted first, scored 220-3 declared in which George Lavelle smashed a century and Alex weighed-in with 79.

There was little the hosts could do to stem the tide and had to be content with a wicket apiece from Liam O'Toole, Peter Kelly and Qaiser Ashraf.

In reply, Rainhill never looked likely to reach their target and were dismissed for 114.

Only Sean Vandome (32), Matthew Fletcher (26) and Ben Edmundson (24) reached double figures on an afternoon Rainhill collected a meagre two points for their efforts.

Rainford and Newton-le-Willows are both among the early pacemakers in division one, picking up a maximum 25 points from their home fixtures against Wigan and Birkenhead Park respectively.

Relegated Rainford have already set their eyes on a quick return to the top flight but were given one or two scares before edging home against the Pie Eaters by one wicket.

John Dotters had put the home side firmly in the driving seat early on, claiming 5-25 from 12 overs, six of which were maidens, and was well supported by Andrew Davies (4-32).

It left Rainford needing 142 for victory but they, too, struggled and had to rely on the last pair Ehran Agarwol and Andrew Pickavance to steer them over the line and ensure joint leadership of division one with Old Xaverians on 55 points.

Third-placed Newton, on the other hand, cruised to victory over Birkenhead Park. The visitors, batting first, posted at total of 106 (Matthew Parkinson 5-29, Sam Guest 4-53, Ben Walkden 1-24), but Newton replied with 108-3 from 29.5 overs, thanks in the main through opener Ben Walkden (32) and Peter Barnes (44).

It was a day to forget for the two St Helens-based clubs in the second division, both suffering defeats.

Sutton only managed to pick up a couple points from their setback at Spring View where, batting first, they were dismissed for 108 (Lewis Bolton 33, and Ben Scott 32).

This was something of a recovery after losing their first eight wickets for only 38 but not good enough to overcome the challenge of the Wigan outfit who finished on 112-6 (Liam Dodd 2-25, Chathura Ranawake 1-22, James Greener 1-34, Andy Cowley 1-24).

St Helens Town faired little better, picking up four points at Highfield St Mary's.

Town,who took first knock, looked on course for a reasonable total when reaching 52-3 but it proved a false dawn and they were eventually dismissed for 94 (David Gaskell 19, Mark Beilby 15 , Craig Woods 20 and Jaidel Richardson 18).

In reply, St Mary's lost five wickets in their successful run chase gains some tight bowling from Richardson ( 2-24), Phil Murgatroyd (1-14) and Beilby 1-16).

Other results included: Ainsdale 2nd X1 187-8 declared, Newton 2nd X1 57 all out; Rainhill 2nd X1 107 all out, Birkenhead Park 2nd X1 108-3; Northop Hall 2nd X1 190-4 declared, St Helens Town 2nd X1 118-8 - drawn match.

Fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs - premier division: Rainhill v New Brighton. First division: Birkenhead Park v Rainford, Northop Hall v Newton-le-Willows. econd division: St Helens Town v Alder Sutton v Maghull. Second team fixtures include: Spring View v Rainhill, Newton-le-Willows v Bootle, Old Xaverians v Sutton, Rainford v Birkenhead Park