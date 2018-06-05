Darekar’s magnificent seven wickets leads Rainhill to crushing win

Rainhill consolidated fifth position in the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division table with a crushing 120 run victory over basement boys Liverpool at Victoria Place on Saturday.

The hosts, who batted first, posted a total of 182-8 declared from 42 overs with opener David Atkinson leading the way with a stylish 56. He was given good support by Matthew Fletcher (31) before lower order batsman Ben Edmundson weighed-in with a valuable 43.

Liverpool never looked likely to reach their target and were dismissed for a paltry 62. Akshay Arun Darekar ripped the innings apart, claiming 7-27 from 12.1 overs of which five were maidens and other wicket-takers were Ashen Perera Daluwattage (2-7) and Ryan Williams (1-25).

Rainford produced a battling performance before going down by 47 runs in a high-scoring match at Ormskirk.

The Gingerbreads, who batted first on an excellent Brook Lane surface, hammered a more than challenging total of 237-7 declared (Daniel Houghton 2-74, Reece Kelly 2-55, John Dotters 2-63, Andrew Davies 1-34) and restricted the visitors to 190 in reply.

Despite the setback, Rainford can be relatively pleased with their time at the crease in which opener Peter Farrar plundered 99 and Kelly contributed a solid 23.

In division one, Newton-le-Willows cruised to a five wicket triumph over Burscough at Crow Lane East and currently occupy fourth spot in the table - 42 points adrift of leaders Orrell Red Triangle.

Burscough, who are struggling to escape the lower reaches of the table, offered little resistance when taking first knock and were dismissed for 120 (Matthew Parkinson 4-17, Rameez Alam 3-18, Ben Walkden 2-15, Dominic Chambers 1-30).

It was then a stroll in the park for Newton-le-Willows who reached their goal with five wickets in hand. Chris Chambers (43) led the way and was backed by Alam (25 no), and Liam Jenkins (24).

St Helens Town made light work of struggling Alder in a second division match at Ruskin Drive.

Batting first, Alder were ousted for 124 in only 36 overs (Ian Jenions 4-29, James Davies 3-22, Jacob Cavanagh 1-13, Phil Murgatroyd 1-24, Liam Gaskell 1-25) and then in reply 40 from Daniel Roberts was at the heart of the homesters successful run chase.

Neighbours Sutton also produced a match-winning performance in a free-scoring match at Old Xaverians.

The Liverpudlians batted first and rattled-up 193-9 declared (Jonathan Green 3-57, Liam Dodd 1-28, Jamie Greener 2-42, Joe Smith 3-40).

It looked a daunting target for the visitors but opener Adam Onion (55) solidified the innings and with James York (32), and Greener (22) both making timely contributions victory was achieved from 57.4 overs.

Results involving local 2nd X1s include: Rainford 33 all out Leigh 34-0, Spring View 73 Newton-le-Willows 77-1, Sutton 156-5 declared Prestatyn 152.

Sunday - Ray Tyler Cup: Burscough 202-8 Sutton 206-5, St Helens Town 179 all out Maghull 180-9. Tittershill Cup: Fleetwood Hesketh 301- 4 Rainford 2nd X1 183-9.

Premier division fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs: Northern v Rainhill, Rainford v Wallasey. First division: Ainsdale v Newton-le-Willows. Second division Parkfield Liscard v Sutton St Helens Town v Maghull. Reserve division one: Newton-le-Willows v Highfield, Northern v Rainford, Rainhill v Spring View. Division two: Fleetwood Hesketh v St Helens Town. Sutton v Parkfield Liscard.