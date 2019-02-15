Danny Richardson named in Leigh squad to face Featherstone on Sunday

St Helens scrum-half Danny Richardson, who was named in the Super League Dream Team after a breakthrough season in 2018, is set to make his debut for Championship club Leigh on Sunday.



The 22-year-old was an ever-present for Saints last season after getting the nod ahead of former England scrum-half Matty Smith but lost his spot to Theo Fages for the first two games of the new season.

Richardson, who was in the England Knights squad but missed the tour to Papua New Guinea last October through injury, has joined the Centurions on dual registration as part of the partnership between the two clubs and has been named in coach John Duffy's squad for the game against Featherstone.

Richardson joins his Saints team-mates Matty Costello, Aaron Smith and Jack Ashworth as dual-registered players at the Leigh Sports Village, while prop Luke Douglas will this weekend complete a one-month loan arrangement.