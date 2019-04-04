Danny Richardson handed his chance to impress St Helens boss Justin Holbrook

Opportunity knocks for Danny Richardson after being left out of Saints' opening eight Betfred Super League fixtures of the season.





The scrum half, who was named in the 2018 Dream Team, gets his chance following injury to fellow half back Theo Fages - and will be keen to

take it with both hands.

In recent weeks, he has been playing at Leigh on dual registration which permits the Centurions to pick from players Saints make

available on a week-to-week basis.

St Helens' boss Justin Holbrook said: ''Danny has been waiting in the wings all year for his chance but his games at Leigh have been very

important for us, otherwise he would have been without a match for eight weeks and this is something we didn't want to happen.

''He has been training hard and is ready to slot-in.''

19-man squad

Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote, Jack Welsby.