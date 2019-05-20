Cricket round-up: Rainford suffer cup defeat at Lytham

Knockout cricket took centre stage in the Liverpool Competition on Saturday with 45 over first round ties in the Ray Digman Trophy, the Ray Tyler Cup and the Tittershill Cup.



Rainford, who have been in excellent league form this season and top the first division table, failed to progress beyond the opening round of the Digman Trophy - suffering a 22 runs defeat at premier league outfit Lytham.

It was a topsy-turvy encounter in which both sides had opportunities to stamp their authority on the game.

Lytham, who batted first, posted a total of 198 after recovering from 81-6, aided by a half century from Scott Howarth and a knock of 33 by Tom Jefferson.

Rainford's wickets were claimed by Josh Peake (3-49), John Dotters (2-35) ,Andrew Pickavance (2-39), Stephen Birkett (1-24), Andrew Davies (1-29), Dave Snellgrove (1-15).

In reply, the visitors started positively through openers Matthew Bailey (16) and Matthew White (26) but lost their way mid stream and at102-7 looked almost down and out.

They did battle back through late order batsmen, Pickavance (26) and Ehren Agewol (25), only to be dismissed for 166.

In the same competition, Rainhill defeated Wigan by 36 runs at Bull Hey after deciding to bat first.

It was a wise move as they blasted 236-6, thanks to Ben Edmondson (79), Reece Davies (51n.o), Mike Rotherham (34) and Qaiser Ashraf (24).

The Wigan outfit produced a spirited challenge but at the end of their 45 overs they had reached 200-9 (Liam O'Toole 3-48, Peter Kelly 1-23, Phil Veacock 1-42, Edmondson 1-16, Davies 1-42, Ashraf 1-22).

Newton-le-Willows progressed to the second round of the Ray Tyler Cup with a convincing six wicket win at Burscough.

The hosts, who batted first, posted a total of 107 in which opener Lee Berry smashed a half century but his team-mates could not handle the accurate bowling from the visitors attack - Sam Guest (3-13), Nathan Hughes (3-29), Jamie Derbyshire (2-18), Ramaaz Alam (1-2).

Newton made a shaky start to their innings, slumping to 16-3. but an 87 stand involving Alam (39 n.o.) and Chris Chambers (38) helped steer them over the line.

St Helens Town also progressed in style at Norley Hall where, batting first, they set as target of 157, thanks to a hard-hitting innings of 66 by Craig Woods, which included 11 fours, and support by Jamies Davies (39).

It proved way out of the Wigan club's reach as the crashed to 85 all out (Jaidel Richardson1-14, Davies 2-20, Mathew Beilby 3-35, Phil Murgatroyd 4-5).

Neighbours Sutton, on the other hand, bowed out of the competition against Southport Trinity in a high-scoring game at the Rookery.

Sutton, batting first, must have fancied their chances of victory as they blasted 210-6 from their allotted overs with Jack York smashing 67, which included seven fours and a six, and Ben Scott (31) and Jonathan Green (20 also making telling contributions.

But the hosts replied in style and reached their target for the loss of only three wickets (Chathhura Ranawaka 2-19, Jamie Greener 1-43).

Opener Mark Brook bludgeoned 94 to lead Rainford 2nd X1 to a home victory over Norley Hall 2nd XIin the Tittershill Cup.

Mark Farrar (36), William Curran (23) and Andrew Pollitt (19) also batted well as Rainford totalled 235/8.

The Wigan outfit never looked capable of reaching their target and finished on 123 9 (Andrew Harrison 4-20, Brook 2-3, Iain Fenney 1-3, Curran 1-21).

Premier division fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs: Rainhill v Southport and Birkdale. First division: Newton-le-Willows v Highfield, Rainford v Wavertree. Division two: Liverpool v Sutton, Parkfield Liscard v St Helens Town. Second team fixtures featuring local clubs include: Highfield v Newton-le-Willows, Old Xaverians v Rainford, Sutton v Rainhill.