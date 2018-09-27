Costello named Championship player of the year

editorial image
Share this article

Saints’ rising young star Matty Costello has been named Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year, having spent the majority of the season on dual registration with Sheffield Eagle.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for St Helens against Huddersfield Giants earlier this year, said: “I can’t really sum this up in words how I’m feeling right now but just want to say a massive thanks to staff, lads and fans at Sheffield.

“I now just want to kick on and finish this season on a high with Saints.”

Costello is a product of Saints Academy system and signed a new two-year contract last week.

He hass played six times for the Saints this season – one of those alongside a plethora of Academy products that lifted the League Leaders’ Shield against Hull two weeks ago.

In that match James Bentley made his debut – and he won this award in 2017.

Matty added: “I just want to say a massive thanks to staff, lads and fans at Sheffield.”